Apple Store India employees range from MBA grads to BTech; know their starting salary, other details

Apple has been making great strides in expanding its presence in India, with the company recently opening its first official online store in Mumbai followed by the second in Delhi. As part of this expansion, the company has also been hiring a number of employees to work at its retail stores across the country. These employees come from a variety of backgrounds, including MBA graduates and BTech holders, and are paid different salaries.

According to reports, Apple Store employees in India typically start off with a monthly salary package of Rs 1 lakh. The employees come from various educational backgrounds like Masters of science in information technology, MBA, B Tech in electrical engineering, computer science, packaging, robotics, automation engineering, and bachelors in computer application. Reportedly, some of these employees have even received their education from foreign universities such as Cambridge and Griffith. A report from Gadgets Now notes that few employees have also been transferred internally from Apple store operations in Europe or the Middle East.

Apple has hired more than 170 highly skilled team members to run its two outlets in India- Apple BKC and Apple Saket. These employees collectively speak more than 15 Indian languages and come from over 15 different states of India.

Apple BKC store has a staff of over 100 employees who can speak a total of 20 different languages while the Saket store has hired more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

According to Careers at Apple India page, Apple also offers various perks to its retail employees to ensure their well-being and career growth. These benefits include health and wellness medical plans, paid leaves, tuition reimbursement for educational courses, stock grants, and discounts on Apple stock purchases. Additionally, employees can avail themselves of an employee discount for Apple products.