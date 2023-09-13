Apple slashes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus price by Rs 10000; here’s how much they cost now

Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 15 series on Sept. 12 at Apple’s “Wonderlust” keynote event in California. There are a total four iPhones in the series – the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 carries the standard pricing and comes at Rs 79,999 which brings iPhone 14’s price down.
The price slash is visible on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple usually takes down the erstwhile “Pro” variants after every new release, however, third-party sellers may likely offer discounts on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Keep an eye on offers or upcoming sales at major online stores, as well as offline.
iPhone 14: Old Price vs Updated Price
|iPhone 14 Old Price
|iPhone 14 Updated Price
|128GB: Rs 79,900
|128GB: Rs 69,900
|256GB: Rs 89,900
|256GB: Rs 79,900
|512GB: Rs 1,09,900
|512GB: Rs 99,900
iPhone 14 Plus: Old Price vs Updated Price
|iPhone 14 Plus Old Price
|iPhone 14 Plus Updated Price
|128GB: Rs 89,900
|128GB: Rs 79,900
|256GB: Rs 99,900
|256GB: Rs 89,900
|512GB: Rs 1,19,900
|512GB: Rs 1,09,900
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: Key specs
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer 6.1” and 6.7” 60Hz OLED display respectively. Both the phones mainly differ in terms of size and display, the rest of the features remain the same. With that being said, both sport a 12MP primary lens on the rear in a dual-camera setup.
Both house the same processor as the iPhone 13 – A15 Bionic chip. Storage variants also remain the same on the two. As to which one should you choose between these, it’s a personal preference, and if you like big screens like 6.7” iPhone 14 Plus. Go for it.
