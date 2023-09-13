scorecardresearch
Apple slashes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus price by Rs 10000; here’s how much they cost now

Apple has cut down the pricing of iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 15 series on Sept. 12 at Apple’s “Wonderlust” keynote event in California. There are a total four iPhones in the series – the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 carries the standard pricing and comes at Rs 79,999 which brings iPhone 14’s price down.

The price slash is visible on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple usually takes down the erstwhile “Pro” variants after every new release, however, third-party sellers may likely offer discounts on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Keep an eye on offers or upcoming sales at major online stores, as well as offline.

Also Read | No ban on use of iPhones but…: China’s ‘security’ bouncer at Apple amid new phone buzz

Also Read

iPhone 14: Old Price vs Updated Price

iPhone 14 Old PriceiPhone 14 Updated Price
128GB: Rs 79,900128GB: Rs 69,900
256GB: Rs 89,900256GB: Rs 79,900
512GB: Rs 1,09,900512GB: Rs 99,900

iPhone 14 Plus: Old Price vs Updated Price

iPhone 14 Plus Old PriceiPhone 14 Plus Updated Price
128GB: Rs 89,900128GB: Rs 79,900
256GB: Rs 99,900256GB: Rs 89,900
512GB: Rs 1,19,900512GB: Rs 1,09,900

Also Read | iPhone 15 launch: How Samsung, OnePlus reacted to Apple putting USB Type-C on new iPhones

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: Key specs

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer 6.1” and 6.7” 60Hz OLED display respectively. Both the phones mainly differ in terms of size and display, the rest of the features remain the same. With that being said, both sport a 12MP primary lens on the rear in a dual-camera setup.

Both house the same processor as the iPhone 13 – A15 Bionic chip. Storage variants also remain the same on the two. As to which one should you choose between these, it’s a personal preference, and if you like big screens like 6.7” iPhone 14 Plus. Go for it.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 17:19 IST

