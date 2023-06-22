Apple “secretly” prepping bunch of fitness use-cases for Vision Pro headset, report says

Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) 2023 was one of the biggest conferences the tech giant has ever had, and the showstopper of the event was none other than the highly anticipated headset, Vision Pro, which is a mixed reality headset. The headset augments what can be achieved through technology. From providing the users with an infinite canvas that allows them to be more productive to bringing an immersive experience that goes beyond the dimensions of the room. However, the list goes beyond what was mentioned at the conference. The headset can do a variety of more things that were not revealed in the event, especially in the fitness arena.

According to a report by The Information, Apple is developing workout apps, but these apps were not ready at the time the headset was unveiled. As per the report, the company was looking into partnering with Nike in order to create workouts for Vision Pro, as told by some ex-employees of the company. The reports further assert that the headset is looking to create face cushions specifically for “sweaty and high-intensity workouts.” The former employees also suggested that the company is exploring the idea of letting users engage with content while on a stationary bike.

Though, during WWDC 2023, Apple let some users try out the meditation app with the headset but reports suggest that the company has some other health-related apps under development. This includes a yoga app. This app reportedly uses the headset’s cameras to measure the breathing of a user “by observing a user’s chest and torso.” Along with a yoga app, there is a tai chi app as well.

As per reports, Apple may still be developing these applications since fitness experiences remain one of the core uses of mixed reality headsets. Speaking of other devices, there is a service called Supernatural supported on Oculus Quest. It too provides a workout experience that uses curated workouts and choreographed patterns. There are also human instructors who are with you throughout and encourage you to push harder while explaining how to get the most out of your body movements.

Reports claim that Apple might not have been eager to share the technology because the Vision Pro has a cumbersome extra battery and its “front-facing glass screen could be too fragile to survive a bump from furniture or a wall.” As per the report by The Information, Apple may not have revealed any mixed reality-specific games for the headset due to these and other constraints, such as less precise hand tracking.

However, these might not be the only features Apple is working on. A “co-presence” function, which employs body tracking to generate a virtual representation of the person a user is speaking with through the headset, was also apparently something Apple was considering developing, according to The Information. When making a FaceTime call, Apple demonstrated a similar function at WWDC that produces a digital “persona” of the user but excludes their entire body. Google is also developing a telepresence capability called Project Starline that uses artificial intelligence to produce a lifelike, digital representation of the person you’re speaking with remotely, it requires a lot more hardware than just a mixed-reality headset.

Vision Pro is expected to be launched in early 2024 at a price of $3,499 (around Rs. 2.8 lakhs). Since the company plans to immediately move both iOS and iPadOS apps to the device, a nearly full range of content will be available at launch. The company has already provided developers with all the tools they need to create apps for the system.