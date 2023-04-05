Apple says ‘hello Mumbai’ as iPhone maker reveals first India retail store look, location: Details

Apple, the leading technology giant, is all set to launch its first-ever offline retail store in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Though the company has not explicitly stated the city’s name, the Apple India website has confirmed the news by stating, “Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC.”

Interestingly the Apple logo that has been put up on the website seems inspired from Mumbai’s iconic kaali peeli taxi. The exact store address of Apple’s first ever offline outlet is given on the Apple India website. It is Mumbai, BKC, G1-G2, Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400051, 000800 040 4504.

Apple has also curated a special playlist to celebrate the opening of new store. The playlist is available on Apple Music. “Move to the sound of Mumbai with a playlist celebrating India’s first Apple store,” reads the message on the website. The playlist includes some of the popular Bollywood songs like Chal Bombay, Jhume jo Pathan, Mumbai Dance, Ta Dhom, Ye hai Bombay meri jaan and likewise more.

The BKC store is expected to be game changer for Apple in India and the company is likely to expand its retail presence in other parts of the country in the future. There are rumours are Apple that plans to have outlets in Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru as well. There are talks that the company would open its second store in 12,000 sq ft area in Select City Walk Mall in New Delhi. The company is aggressively looking for staffs for these outlets. Earlier this year it posted new job openings for roles Technical specialist, Store leader, Specialist, Senior Manager, Operations expert, Market leader, Manager and over hundred such roles. These openings are listed for locations across India and include both part-time and full-time employment.