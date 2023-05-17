Apple says App Store prevented fraud potentially amounting to $2 billion in 2022: Details

Apple announced that it successfully stopped over $2 billion in fraudulent transactions on the App Store during the year 2022. The company’s robust measures ensured that nearly 1.7 million app submissions were rejected due to failure to meet the stringent standards for privacy, security, and content upheld by the App Store.

In 2021, the company terminated a substantial 802,000 developer accounts due to suspected fraudulent behaviour. However, this figure saw a significant decline in 2022, with 428,000 accounts being terminated for similar reasons. Furthermore, approximately 105,000 Apple Developer Program enrollments were rejected due to suspicions of fraudulent activities. These stringent measures effectively prevented bad actors from infiltrating the App Store ecosystem with their dubious applications.

Apple in 2022 protected users from nearly 57,000 untrustworthy apps originating from illegitimate storefronts. These unauthorised marketplaces lacked the robust privacy and security safeguards integral to the App Store. Often, they distribute harmful software that maliciously mimics or alters popular apps without the consent of the original developers.

Account security remained a top priority for Apple, as evidenced by its actions against fraudulent and abusive activity. A total of 280 million customer accounts associated with such illicit practices were promptly disabled. Additionally, the company successfully thwarted 198 million attempted fraudulent new account creations before they could even materialise.

Apple detected and blocked more than 147 million fraudulent ratings and reviews from the App Store last year. It further blocked nearly 3.9 million stolen credit cards from being used to make fraudulent purchases, and banned 714,000 accounts from transacting again. In total, Apple blocked $2.09 billion in fraudulent transactions on the App Store in 2022.