Apple rolls out major iCloud website redesign; here’s all you need to know about it

Apple has redesigned the iCloud’s website: http://www.icloud.com which lets users access their iCloud data and apps, including photos, drive, mail, contacts and more. Although the revamp is still in beta phase, it’s accessible to everyone – therefore, users can visit beta.icloud.com and login in with their Apple ID credentials.

After logging in with the valid Apple ID credentials, users will be redirected to the new and redesigned web-based interface of iCloud which features apps showing as tiles similar to iPhone’s widgets on home screen and the tiles are customisable. It includes quick access to all of Apple’s iCloud apps – Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Photos, Drive, Notes, Reminders, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and Find My.

Therefore, users can access all of these remotely via a web-interfaced iCloud. Other than that, users can also keep a check on their iCloud Storage, iCloud Plan as well as Data Recovery. As mentioned, the redesign comes with customisation: therefore, the “+” will add items to the screen and a “-“ would remove an existing tile. Therefore, users have an option to adjust the tile size as per their usage – making them smaller or larger.

Although the preview of redesigned iCloud is still in beta phase, the limited testing felt stable. It’s yet to be released by Cupertino’s tech giant, therefore we don’t have an official launch date yet.

iCloud is Apple’s cloud service to their devices – it is built specifically for iOS, iPadOS and macOS and a limited version can also be downloaded on Windows. The cloud service allows users to sync their data to the cloud, including mail, contacts, calendars, photos, notes and files.