Apple rolls out macOS Ventura 13.1 update with Freeform app and advanced data protection: Details

The macOS Ventura 13.1 software update has been released by Apple for compatible Mac computers and laptops alongside iPadOS 16.2 for iPads and iOS 16.2 for iPhones. macOS Ventura was made available in October 2022 for compatible hardware devices, this new 13.1 update is the next one after the previous major release. This update involves many security updates to cater to known issues and to improve and enhance overall capabilities of the system.

Two new features have been highlighted. One is the Advanced Data Protection through the end-to-end encryption which is for various iCloud services and the other is Freeform which is a collaborative brainstorming application available for iOS and iPad 16.2 running devices.

The company has handled the fix issues and troubleshooting according to Apple’s support document on the stable macOS 13.1 update. 33 vulnerabilities were listed in the support document which are now fixed in the recent sable 13.1 update version. To activate this update, users can go to the settings and then click on general and then tap on the software update.

Major things to note in the latest macOS Ventura 13.1 update is the fact that it introduced two features which have two entirely different spheres to cover. While on one hand one of them will help users to backup messages, notes, and other data stored on iCloud which is linked to their account and which will remain end-to-end encrypted. On the other hand, the other will give users a big space to doodle, scribble, attach photos and embeds while collaborating with other users being on Facetime.

ALSO READ | macOS Ventura now rolling out for Mac: How to install update, eligible devices, top features and everything else you need to know

ALSO READ | MacBook Air, iPad Pro with OLED display in works, to launch in 2024: Report