Apple rolls out iOS 17 Beta 3 update for developers: Check what’s new

Developers can now lay their hands on third beta update of iOS 17 ahead of its public preview. Apple has released the third iOS 17 beta update to developers for testing bringing several minor tweaks and refinements to the system.

To begin with, Apple has made tweaks in the Recently deleted album’s interface. The separate Recover and Delete buttons are now replaced by a small three-dot menu icon that can be tapped to present the recover and delete options. You can now delete or recover any specific images or all. There’s also an option to Save as Video for Live photos. There’s also a “Feature This Person Less” option to delete or recover images of a person.

Apple has also updated its Health app. The mental wellbeing section of the app now looks more streamlined. The colours for various emotions have also been changed. The buttons and background now match the mood selected. Apple has also incorporated an option to turn on reminders to track moods as per their set schedule.

Apple Music has also been changed a bit. The music app now has an option to view credits by tapping the three-dot icon next to a song. The same option can also be used for the song searched for or song in a playlist. Credits show all the artists, personnels in production and engineering. It also has the option to view full lyrics.

Coming to the home screen, it shows an Activity History which can be turned on or off anytime. It shows activities like smart locks, garage doors, and home security systems. The home app has a new splash screen informing users of all the changes with the new Home app. Phone in standby mode now turns into smart display. Siri in this latest beta update can be invoked without saying “Hey Siri.”

