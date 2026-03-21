Apple has just released a new type of security update for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This update works in the background and fixes important issues without needing a full software update. It is the first time Apple has used this system, showing a new way to handle security problems quickly and quietly.

The update will arrive on devices as iOS 26.3.1 (a), iPadOS 26.3.1 (a), and macOS 26.3.1 (a). MacBook Neo owners get a separate macOS 26.3.2 (a), since the new machine ships on a slightly newer build of macOS Tahoe 26.

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What the update fixes

The first update fixes a problem in WebKit, which is the engine behind the Safari browser. This issue could allow a harmful website to access data from another open website, which is a risk for user privacy.

With this fix, Apple aims to stop such threats before they can affect more users. It also highlights how important browser security has become today.

How to manually install the update?

Step 1: To install it manually, go to Settings.

Privacy & Security

Step 2: Background security improvements on iPhone or iPad, or the same path in System Settings on Mac.

Step 3: If automatic installation is already on, there’s nothing to do; it installs on its own.

New method of releasing updates

Background Security Improvements are designed to sit between regular update cycles, targeting specific components like Safari, WebKit, and system libraries rather than requiring a full OS update. Installation only needs a quick restart, not the longer reboot that comes with standard software updates.

Why does this matter?

The biggest benefit is speed. Users no longer have to wait for a full update to stay protected. Important fixes can be delivered quickly in the background.

This reduces the risk from serious security threats, especially those that can be used by hackers immediately after being discovered.

Apple’s new update release shows a shift toward faster and more flexible security updates.

Instead of waiting for large updates, companies are now focusing on smaller and quicker fixes.

Meanwhile, Apple typically rolls out new iOS updates every one to two months. This time, it’s the iOS 26.4 update, which is expected to be released to the public soon. The update brings a range of new features and improvements, including changes to the Apple Music app, the Apple Keyboard, and several other system apps.