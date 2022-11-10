Apple rolls out 5G support with latest beta update for Jio, Airtel iPhone users

iPhone users can finally start using 5G Internet services. Apple has finally released the iOS 16.2 beta update for compatible iPhones. The update brings 5G network support for Airtel and Jio iPhone beta users.

The beta software update will be compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series as well as iPhone SE (3rd Generation). Note that this software update is available only for beta users and an overall rollout is expected in December.

For those unaware, beta software is always released in stages- it is first released as a developer beta, public beta and then finally the actual stable release. This is done so as to test the software first and work on it basis the feedback received from the testers.

The beta update has been released to those enrolled on the Apple Beta Software Program. This program is open to anyone who has a valid Apple ID and accepts the terms and conditions of the program agreement shown during the sign-up process.

In order to give valuable feedback, the update comes with an in-built Feedback Assistant app for developers and testers so that they can point out the issues which will be fixed by the December rollout.

To download and install public beta releases, you need to start by visiting beta.apple.com to sign up for the above-mentioned program.

Once it’s done, go to beta.apple.com/profile to download the designed layout. Once the file has been downloaded, go to Settings > General > Software Update.



Next, tap on software update (just as you do it normally) to check for the beta version. If the beta update will be there for you then click on download.

Keep in mind that iPhone takes time to install and download the software update.

ALSO READ | Hey Samsung, the first foldable iPhone is here, but it’s not made by Apple