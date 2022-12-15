Apple rolls out 5G support with iOS 16.2 update, here’s how to activate 5G on your iPhone

Apple in its latest iOS 16.2 software update has brought several new improvements but 5G support has to be the biggest news of all. The company has finally rolled out the 5G cellular network support for iPhones with its latest iOS update.

The latest update enables 5G support on the latest iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13, iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone 12 series in India. Airtel and Jio users can avail the 5G services on their iPhones now.

5G services debuted on October 1. Airtel and Jio have been actively expanding their 5G services to various parts of the country with most of the leading Android smartphones receiving the support for 5G cellular network. Apple users with iOS 16.2 beta version could only use 5G until now. The latest update brings 5G support for all iPhone users with iOS 16.2 software version.

Airtel is offering the non standalone version of 5G whereas Jio is giving a standalone version. If you are living in one of the areas where 5G is available, then here’s how you can start using 5G on your iPhones.

Airtel 5G users: You should have a 5G supporting Airtel SIM and must reside in a 5G ready area. To activate 5G on your phone, make sure your phone is updated to the latest software version iOS 16.2. When done, go to iPhone’s Settings and tap on Mobile Data. Go to Mobile Data options and enable the 5G under Voice & Data. You can also go to the Airtel app and check if your phone supports 5G.

Jio users: The pre-requisites remain the same- a Jio SIM with 5G support, an area with 5G presence and iPhone with latest software update. However, unlike Airtel, Jio is running 5G services in trials in select regions. The service is available to only those who are part of Jio 5G Welcome program.

Go to Mobile Data> Mobile Data options> Voice & Data > Choose both 5G Auto as well as 5G standalone.

