While Apple may be readying its product teams for the upcoming WWDC 2026 event expected to take place in June 2026, the iOS team is presently busy developing the next update patch to iOS 26. Released in September 2025, iOS 26 caught the headlines for its new ‘Liquid Glass’ design scheme and several under-the-skin tweaks. Apple, however, continues to improve the iOS experience with the fourth developer beta of iOS 26.4, introducing a set of new emojis. App developers and beta testers have already found the major reason for users to update their iPhones when the software becomes widely available later this month – new emojis.

The update, which also applies to iPadOS 26.4 and related systems, brings several brand-new emoji characters aligned with the latest Unicode standards. While the number of additions is modest compared to some past years, the designs are quirky, versatile, and likely to see heavy use in everyday messaging.

iOS 26.4 brings new emojis to iPhones

As part of the iOS 26.4 update, here is the emoji collection it brings to the table:

Distorted Face — A warped, exaggerated expression that’s already being called out for its comic potential and meme-worthy appeal.

Hairy Creature — Widely interpreted as Bigfoot or Sasquatch, adding a fun mythical option to the lineup.

Fight Cloud — A classic cartoon-style dust cloud representing a scuffle.

Orca — A sleek killer whale emoji for marine enthusiasts.

Landslide — Depicting falling rocks or debris.

Trombone — A musical instrument that’s perfect for “sad trombone” jokes.

Treasure Chest — An open chest filled with gold and gems.

Ballet Dancers — Including a new gender-neutral version, plus skin tone variations for greater inclusivity.

Additional updates include skin tone modifiers for existing emojis like people wrestling and dancers with bunny ears, expanding representation options.

These emojis join the standard cross-platform set, ensuring they work seamlessly across devices and apps, even as Apple Intelligence’s Genmoji feature allows users to create custom designs on the fly.

iOS 26.4 update to bring more features

The iOS 26.4 update is expected to reach all users in the coming weeks, potentially following a Release Candidate phase. While emojis are a fun addition to the feature list, the beta also packs other enhancements, including improved video podcast support in Apple Podcasts (using high-quality HTTP Live Streaming), a refreshed Apple Music interface with features like an “Upcoming Concerts” tab and the AI-assisted Playlist Playground (for US users), per-device Personal Hotspot data tracking, always-on Stolen Device Protection, and minor tweaks to wallpaper settings.