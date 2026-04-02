Apple has silently shut down the Mac Pro lineup, marking the end of one of the most widely recognised desktop series. The Cupertino tech giant has removed the Mac Pro from its official website, and its product page now redirects users to the broader Mac lineup.

In a confirmation to 9To5Mac, Apple stated that it has officially discontinued the Mac Pro and does not intend to introduce any successor hardware.

This significant shift in desktop strategy from Apple signals a bold decision. Although some experts had already predicted this since the Mac Pro, last refreshed in June 2023 with the M2 Ultra chip, had not seen any updates since, despite the rollout of newer Apple silicon across other Mac devices.

From the looks of it, there appear to be no further upgrades planned; Apple has effectively closed the Mac Pro lineup.

What is the latest upgrade in the Mac Studio?

The latest addition to the Mac Studio lineup is the M3- and M4-powered Mac Studio, which launched in March 2025. This Mac Studio is a very powerful desktop due to the M4 Max configuration, which supports up to a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine. Meanwhile, the M3 Ultra chip, considered Apple’s most powerful silicon to date, features a 32-core CPU, 80-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine designed for intensive AI and machine learning workloads.

Apple claims the M4 Max delivers up to 2.1 times faster Xcode compile times compared to the M1 Max, while the M3 Ultra achieves up to 16.9 times faster large language model token generation than the M1 Ultra.

Although an upgrade may be on the horizon for the Mac Studio lineup. Industry reports suggest Apple could introduce M5-series variants of the Mac Studio in the first half of the year. These future models are expected to feature M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, potentially reintroducing the ‘Ultra’ variant that was missing from the M4 generation.

Conclusion

Following the discontinuation of the Mac Pro, Apple’s desktop portfolio now consists of the iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio. In the laptop segment, the company continues to offer the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, ensuring a broad range of options across both consumer and professional segments.