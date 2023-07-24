Apple is reportedly working on new mode for delivery of its devices. The company is reportedly planning to offer home delivery for orders placed at its retail stores, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter. The new program, called “EasyPay Online Ordering,” will allow customers to buy products in store and have them shipped to their home or office.

The EasyPay Online Ordering program will be available in Apple stores starting in August. Customers will be able to choose home delivery when they make a purchase at the store. The product will then be shipped to the customer’s home or office within a few days via company’s EasyPay point-of-sale machines.

“We want all our customers to leave the store with exactly what they came for. And this will be easier with EasyPay Online Ordering, launching in early August. With a single bag transaction, you’ll have the option of different fulfillment methods, like shipping or personalizing a product,” reads the memo from Apple read by Gurman.

Apple’s decision to start home delivery of customers’ orders, if actualises, would be a significant shift for the company’s traditional way of selling products in its stores. However, the company has been facing increasing competition from online retailers, such as Amazon. By offering home delivery, Apple may get an edge over these online retailers and also make it easier for customers who live far from Apple Store to buy its products. The new program could also help Apple to reduce the amount of stock it needs to keep in its stores.

Gurman speculates that the EasyPay Online Ordering program could also be Apple’s move to offer home delivery for Vision Pro, company’s first mixed reality headset.It could be a gamechanger, especially considering the product’s various combinations of headbands, light seals, and prescription lens inserts, that can be tedious and confusing for some people. Gurman says that the company could lose high-value sales worth $3,500 or more if any component is out of stock at the retail store. With the Easy Pay Online ordering strategy, Apple’s staff can easily inform buyers that the missing item will be shipped to their doorstep.

