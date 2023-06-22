Apple releases Vision Pro visionOS SDK, to open developer labs globally in July

Apple today announced a suite of software tools and technologies to enable developers to create extraordinary app experiences for Apple Vision Pro- company’s first spatial computer. The new Vision Pro is driven by visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, allowing users to interact with digital content in their physical space using natural inputs like their eyes, hands, and voice.

With the availability of the visionOS SDK, developers can now leverage the unique capabilities of Vision Pro and visionOS to design innovative app experiences across various categories, including productivity, design, gaming, and more.

To provide developers with hands-on experience and support, Apple will open developer labs in July across Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. Developers in these labs can test their apps on Apple Vision Pro hardware and get assistance from Apple engineers. Additionally, development teams can apply for developer kits, enabling them to build, iterate, and test directly on Apple Vision Pro.

“Developers can get started building visionOS apps using the powerful frameworks they already know, and take their development even further with new innovative tools and technologies like Reality Composer Pro, to design all-new experiences for their users,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, while talking about the new developer tool. She emphasised that spatial computing unlocks new opportunities for developers to help users connect, boost productivity, and enjoy novel entertainment experiences.

Apple ensures a smooth transition for developers by providing them with familiar foundational frameworks such as Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit, and TestFlight. These tools empower developers to create immersive apps spanning a spectrum of immersion levels. Vision Pro introduces new concepts such as windows, which offer depth and showcase 3D content; volumes, which provide multi-angle viewing experiences; and spaces, which fully immerse users in unbounded 3D environments. To optimise 3D content for visionOS apps and games, developers can use the new Reality Composer Pro tool available with Xcode. This tool enables previewing and preparation of 3D models, animations, images, and sounds for stunning visual experiences on Vision Pro.

To facilitate testing and exploration, developers can interact with their apps in the visionOS simulator, allowing them to experiment with various room layouts and lighting conditions. Starting next month, developers who have been building 3D apps and games with Unity’s robust authoring tools can port their Unity apps to Apple Vision Pro and take full advantage of its powerful capabilities.

The visionOS SDK, updated Xcode, Simulator, and Reality Composer Pro are available for Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. Registered Apple developers have access to a variety of resources to help them design, develop, and test apps for Apple Vision Pro, including extensive technical documentation, new design kits, and updated human interface guidelines for visionOS.