Apple Reality Pro leak leaves little to imagination: Top 5 things to know about the highly anticipated mixed reality headset

Apple’s long-rumoured AR/VR headset will likely be called Apple Reality Pro and could be unveiled at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. According to his report, Apple could launch the Reality Pro in the US for $3,000 later this year.

Made of aluminum, glass, and cushions, the Reality Pro will feature a curved screen to display the wearer’s eyes, speakers on the sides, and a headband to fasten it on the head. The device is reported to come with a modified version of Apple’s M2 processor and a battery pack that can last up to 2 hours and will be carried in the wearer’s pocket.

While the rumours around Apple’s secretive mixed reality headset have never gone down, the latest leak from Gurman has this time left nothing for our imagination. Apart from the time when it can be launched and how it could look like, Gurman has talked about all the highlights of the device this time. Here is everything that you need to know about Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset called Apple Reality Pro.

Gurman says that the Reality Pro will have sensors inside to read wearer’s eyes so that the device knows where the wearer is looking.

Next Gurman says that the Reality Pro headset will feature external cameras to track hand movements, thus, enabling users to interact with the 3D xrOS interface using hand gestures instead of physical controllers that are seen in other headsets. The device can also be used for 3D FaceTime and watching videos.

Gurman claims that headset will run a new operating system which will basically look like a “3D version of iOS.” It will have all the apps that user sees in an iPhone like Safari, Maps, etc.

Next interesting thing about the Reality Pro would be that user can connect it to Mac for a bigger computer screen size. However, user can still control it using a keyboard, mouse or a trackpad.

The Reality Pro is also said to feature an Apple Watch-like “Digital Crown” that will help user switch between VR and AR worlds.

