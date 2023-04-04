Apple Reality Pro headset launch imminent as Tim Cook hypes AR, VR potential

Apple’s foray into the mixed reality space has been rumoured for a long time and the excitement around the product has only increased as the company remains tight lipped on it. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently shed some light on why the technology could be embraced by people indicating that Apple is indeed working on a mixed reality headset and that Cook wants to go ahead with its launch this year despite all the concerns coming from the design team.

Cook in an interview given to GQ highlighted that the technology could enhance people’s connection with one another, accelerate creativity, and empower people to achieve impossible things.

If you think about the technology itself with augmented reality, just to take one side of the AR/VR piece, the idea that you could overlay the physical world with things from the digital world could greatly enhance people’s communication, people’s connection,” Cook told GQ.

Further shedding light on its biggest advantages, Cook said that the technology could empower people to achieve things they couldn’t achieve before. “We might be able to collaborate on something much easier if we were sitting here brainstorming about it and all of a sudden we could pull up something digitally and both see it and begin to collaborate on it and create with it. And so it’s the idea that there is this environment that may be even better than just the real world—to overlay the virtual world on top of it might be an even better world. And so this is exciting. If it could accelerate creativity, if it could just help you do things that you do all day long and you didn’t really think about doing them in a different way.”

Apple’s long rumoured headset is said to launch this year. It is expected to arrive at company’s WWDC held in June this year most likely despite the doubts expressed from project’s design who believe the product is not ready for the market yet. However, Tim Cook and company’s operations chief Jeff Williams are determined to launch the product this year.