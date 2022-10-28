Apple puts gambling ads on hold after drawing flak from devs: Report

Apple recently placed ads in its App Store on the iPhone. This move from Apple allowed developers to advertise their apps to more places which includes the Today tab as well as the “You Might Also Like” section. However, it didn’t work as expected and some prominent developers also took a dig at Apple for the displayed ads – gambling, etc. And, followed by harsh criticism and as per a statement shared with Macrumors, Apple has put the gambling ads on hold.

“We have paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages.” Macrumors cites Apple.

This comes after the issue was highlighted by MacStories editor in chief Federico Viticci in a tweet. Viticci takes a dig at Apple claiming that the company has $48.2 billion “cash on hand” and yet thinks “ah yes, those House of Fun Casino ads will grow our bottom line, let’s do it.” He shares in a tweet.

Can you imagine having $48.2 billion cash on hand and YET still thinking "ah yes, those House of Fun Casino ads will grow our bottom line, let's do it" pic.twitter.com/j1k6WT8i2H — Federico Viticci (@viticci) October 26, 2022

Furthermore, Marco Arment, Simon Støvring, and more also take a dig at Apple via microblogging platform.

“Now my app’s product page shows gambling ads, which I am really not okay with,” writes Arment on Twitter. He adds that Apple shouldn’t be okay with this, either. Arment further alleges that “App Store has corrupted such a great company so deeply” that they earn a hefty amount from gambling ads which has turned Apple blind to have a problem with this.

Apple products are known to offer ad-free experience, and when a super tech giant like Apple takes a turn to follow the same practice; such criticism was somewhere expected. Some also accused Apple of being greedy and shifting the policies which the Cupertino’s tech giant upheld under Steve Jobs.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had also reported earlier that Cupertino’s tech giant wanted to triple its current advertising revenue to at least $10 million per year, hinting at Google-like keyword based search results ads might pave their way to Apple Maps.