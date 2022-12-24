Apple products selling with up to Rs 10,000 discount on Vijay Sales; top deals on iPhone 14, MacBook, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2 and more

Vijay Sales outlets are offering discounts on all Apple products. The special sale of Apple products started on December 23 and will go on till December 31. Interested buyers can get the best deals on their purchase in all the 120+ store outlets and can also shop online on Vijaysale.com.

iPhone 14 can be bought at Rs 61,900 at Vijay Sales. The original price of this recently launched iPhone is Rs 79,900 that was being offered at Rs 74,900 with Rs 5000 discount on purchase using HDFC Bank cards. Exchanging existing smartphones can also be done if the minimum exchange value is Rs 5000. At Vijay Sales, it will be topped by another 3000 making the total discount rate to Rs 18,000. At Vijay Sales the final price will come down to Rs 61,900 for the iPhone 14.

Apart from the latest iPhone models deals are also being offered on previous models of iPhone. The price is Rs 78,699 for iPhone 14 Plus, Rs 1,26,100 for iPhone 14 Pro and Rs 1,35,800 for iPhone 14 Pro Max. The price is Rs 52,900 for iPhone 12 and Rs 62,900 for iPhone 13.

Discounts on iPads are also being offered at Vijay Sales with the price being Rs 3000 for entry level iPads and Rs 4000 for pro models. This deal is available to holders of HDFC cards only. The price is Rs 25,700 for iPad 9th Gen, Rs 39,490 for iPad 10th Gen, Rs 51,700 for iPad Air 5th Gen and Rs 73,000 for iPad Pro.

Macbooks are being offered at discount too. The price is Rs 77,900 for MacBook Air with M1 chip, Rs 95,00 for MacBook Air with M2 chip, Rs 1,04,300 for MacBook Pro with M2 chip, Rs 1,07,500 for MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip and Rs 2,80,300 for MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Max chip.

Rs 3000 discount is being offered to HDFC card holders on Apple Watch at Vijay Stores. The price is Rs 39,900 for Apple Watch Series 8, Rs 26,000 for Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen). Rs 82,300 for Apple Watch Ultra.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are available at Rs 23,400. Along with Apple gadgets 20 percent off is being offered on Apple Care + at Vijay Sales.

