Apple prepping “massive” iMac upgrade, iPad Pros with OLED screen and more for launch with iPhone 15 series

Apple has created a buzz ever since its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 took place. While the Vision Pro, which is a mixed reality headset, became the showstopper, the company is anticipating the release of various new upgrades across its major product lines. The company has planned to launch its iPhone 15 during the fall and is set to roll out other updates over the next 12 months.

A report by Bloomberg suggest that Apple is stoked to launch its pair of new 24-inch iMacs. Further, Apple is working on its new 30-inch iMac, which stands to be the largest all-in-one screen size to date. Furthermore, Apple is hard at work with its iPad Pro and iPad Air. Both of the devices are expected to get fresh updates, with two iPad Pro models receiving OLED screens. As per the same report, a new Apple Watch Ultra and two sizes of the next-generation Apple Watch 9 can be anticipated.

That’s not all. The MacBook Pro stands to be available in 13-, 14-, and 16-inch variants. Reportedly, all three variants will come with the M3 chipset. What is worth noting is that this M3 chipset will not be powering Apple’s Vision Pro, as the mixed reality headset stands to be powered by a M2 chipset.

Though a new 15-inch MacBook Air was unveiled at WWDC 2023, the report suggest that an upgrade is under development.

As the world awaits to see what these new products will come out to be like, the major anticipation is drawn towards Apple’s Vision Pro. With the use of this spatial computer, users may interact with both digital information and the real environment while maintaining social connections. Vision Pro enables a three-dimensional user interface that can be controlled by the user’s hands, eyes, and voice while offering an endless canvas for the programmes. It features a large, private 4K display, and the text is clear. Vision OS, Apple’s most recent operating system, gives the user a physical sensation when engaging in the digital world.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities, stated on Twitter that the company would “aggressively upgrade” the hardware specifications of its other products after launching the Apple Vision Pro at its annual developer conference. Kuo claims that one of the primary factors contributing to the headset’s success is Apple’s ecosystem of related products. Wi-Fi and ultra-wideband connectivity, two capabilities that let the phone establish connections with the Vision Pro, are apparently being improved by Apple.

However, the Vision Pro may not be ideal when it comes to gaming. There are concerns that users may not be able to enjoy the VR gaming experience with Vision Pro. During the WWDC 2023, one of the key features of the Vision Pro that was highlighted was VR gaming, but through the information received by Mixed, it suggests that there are various design decisions taken inside the visionOS that may have negative implications on the VR gaming experience.

The system defines an invisible zone during VR “immersive experiences” that extends 1.5 metres from the wearer’s initial position of the head, according to recently made accessible Apple documentation. An additional explanation of the phrase reads, “If their head moves outside of that zone, the experience automatically stops and passthrough returns to help people avoid colliding with objects in their physical surroundings.”

The Vision Pro boasts a tonne of great features, but its one-metre limit can be problematic for some VR applications, especially gaming. The majority of games require players to move their heads more than a metre while playing, such as Superhot VR’s challenge of dodging an advancing slow-motion bullet.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is anticipated to relax its strict restrictions on who is permitted to bring the headset home, extending the circle beyond just the top engineers and executives. In order to expand the visionOS ecosystem, “select” developers will also have access to the headgear beginning next month, as per the report. Bloomberg’s report proposes that work has already started on two new, divided product lines, one of which will be a second-generation, high-end model that will continue the original Vision Pro, and the other, a lower-end model.