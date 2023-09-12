Apple prepping a big make in India surprise with iPhone 15 launch: Full details inside

Apple iPhone 15 is set to launch today at Apple Park, California at its annual event starting 10:30PM IST. The new phones are said to be different from its predecessor in several ways but the biggest change of all would be its availability in the India market on the global launch day itself.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple could unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 15, and for the first time, this latest model will include India-made units available for purchase on the global launch day. As per the report, Apple’s decision signals a shift in the company’s production strategy, reflecting India’s growing manufacturing prowess.

Apple manufactures a majority of iPhone 15 units in China. However, the move to make India-assembled devices available on the first day of sale, marks a big departure from Apple’s previous approach of primarily selling Chinese-made devices worldwide.

Apple began iPhone 15 production Foxconn Technology Group’s factory in the southern Tamil Nadu state of India last month. The iPhone company is exploring ways to reduce its dependence on China amidst the US-China trade tensions and also to bridge the gap between its India and China manufacturing operations. Apple has been working to increase the percentage of iPhones assembled in India, reaching 7% by the end of March.

The Bloomberg report states that while the iPhone 15 could see same day India availability, chances are that there still could be slight delays in delivering these devices due to unforeseen logistics challenges.

The iPhone 15’s global launch is scheduled to take place shortly after its unveiling at 10:30PM IST. The iPhone 15 is expected to be a significant update to the product line, featuring camera system upgrades across all models and an improved 3-nanometer processor for the Pro models. Other Apple suppliers in India, including Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. factory soon to be acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to assemble the iPhone 15.

With inputs from Bloomberg

