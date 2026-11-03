Apple reported an all-time revenue high in India during the September quarter, with strong demand for iPhones, Mac computers and services contributing to its performance in the market, according to chief executive, John Ternus.

“We grew in the vast majority of markets we tracked, setting September quarter records in the Americas, Europe, Greater China, and the rest of Asia-Pacific,” Ternus said during the company’s earnings call. “We also set September quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, in addition to an all-time record in India.”

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iPhone revenue rose 17% year-on-year to $57.6 billion during the September quarter, despite supply constraints and foreign exchange headwinds.

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Alongside, India also contributed in reaching a record quarter for upgrades. Apple said it recorded its highest-ever number of iPhone upgraders for a September quarter globally, with records in the US, mainland China and India.

Additionally, Apple’s chief financial officer Kevan Parekh said the iPhone’s active installed base reached an all-time high. “The iPhone active installed base grew to an all-time high, and iPhone had a record year for upgraders globally and in several markets, including the U.S., China Mainland, India, and Japan,” Parekh said.

The momentum further extended beyond smartphones. Mac revenue increased 24% year-on-year to $10.8 billion, supported by demand for the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro. Apple reported double-digit growth across developed and emerging markets, with India and Southeast Asia recording all-time revenue highs.



While Apple’s gross margin stood at 47.9% during the September quarter, the company flagged rising memory costs as a key pressure on profitability going forward. The gross margins declined by one percentage point sequentially after excluding tariff refunds from both the June and September quarters. The company expects gross margin to moderate to 45-46% in the December quarter, primarily due to higher memory costs and expenses associated with the ramp-up of Siri AI. “What we’re seeing with memory pricing right now is unprecedented,” John Ternus, CEO of Apple, said, adding that memory costs were higher in the September quarter than in June and are expected to rise further in the December quarter. He also cautioned that the benefit from existing memory inventory would gradually diminish.

The company’s services business meanwhile came out strong, with revenue rising 10% to $31.6 billion during the quarter. This marks significance because services constitute about a quarter of revenue and has much higher margin than hardware.

India also featured prominently in Apple’s digital payments expansion, aided by the recently launched Apple Pay in the country in partnership with Axis Bank.

“We recently launched in India with Axis Bank, bringing a seamless, safe, and secure way to pay in one of the biggest markets in the world,” Ternus said. Apple Pay is available in more than 90 markets globally.

Overall, for the full financial year ended September 26, 2026, Apple’s global revenue increased 15.1% to $478.8 billion, compared with $416.2 billion in the previous year. Net profit rose 18% to $132.2 billion.

iPhone remained the company’s largest revenue contributor, generating $254.1 billion during FY26, up from $209.6 billion a year earlier. Services revenue rose to $123.3 billion from $109.2 billion, while Mac revenue increased to $37.9 billion from $33.7 billion.

The company, however, does not disclose India-specific revenue figures or the individual contribution of the Indian market to its global sales.