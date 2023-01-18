Apple postpones AR glasses, will make cheaper mixed reality headset instead: Report

Apple has put the plan to launch its first augmented reality glasses on hold. The company has reportedly postponed the launch of its first AR glasses due to technical challenges and is currently working on an affordable version of the AR/VR headset which is expected to launch ahead of the premium mixed reality headset in 2025.

According to a The Independent report, Apple engineers are working on a cheaper version of the device to help reach the mixed reality technology to more people. The company hasn’t disclosed the pricing of the device but it would most likely be less than $3000- an expected price of Apple’s first mixed reality headset. The report says that Apple is discussing the pricing to be around the price of the iPhone which at present ranges between $800 to $1,600.

The company is reportedly planning to use cheaper components in the affordable headset. Apple is looking at other ways to bring down the price of the device. This may result in lower resolution displays, cheaper components, reduced number of sensors, slower processor and missing out on the H2 chip for lower latency when paired with AirPods.

However, the company is still determined to release the first headset at a much higher price to test the acceptance for such a device. The rumours of Apple working on a cheaper device have been around since last year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year reported that Apple was planning to launch a cheaper version of mixed reality headset in 2025. He also claimed that the premium model of headset will debut in 2025.

Apple’s AR/ VR headset will be a standalone device equipped with efficient A-series processors and dual chips inside for complex tasks virtual reality capabilities. The design of the device could be similar to that of the other VR headsets in the market but it is expected to be lighter in weigh and sleeker overall. It is said to feature two high-resolution micro OLED displays with up to 3,000 pixels per inch for immersive experience and there could be an extra display at the side of the peripheral vision. It could have several 3D-sensing modules for detecting hand gestures and surrounding objects. It will also support features like spatial detection, voice control, skin detection, and expression detection.