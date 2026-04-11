A new scam targeting iPhone users is rapidly spreading across the United States, with fraudsters using fake Apple Pay alerts that trick victims into revealing sensitive information and potentially emptying their bank accounts.

According to a detailed warning from Consumer Affairs, scammers are sending convincing text messages that mimic official Apple Pay fraud alerts. These messages typically claim that suspicious or unauthorised transactions have been detected, urgently instructing the recipients to call a provided phone number to resolve the issue.

Once the victim calls, they are connected to smooth-talking fraudsters who impersonate Apple Support representatives, bank officials, or even law enforcement officers. Using high-pressure tactics and a strong sense of urgency, the scammers convince the target that their money is in immediate danger. They then instruct victims to transfer funds to a “safe” account, withdraw large amounts of cash, or send money through Apple Pay, Apple Cash, or gift cards.

In one of the reported cases, a victim received a text about a suspicious Apple Pay charge and called the number. The scammer persuaded her to withdraw $15,000 from her bank. Thankfully, an alert bank teller recognised the signs of a scam and advised her to end the call before any money was lost.

As with most scams of this nature, this Apple Pay scam preys on fear by claiming accounts are locked, under investigation, or that large unauthorised purchases were attempted. Scammers often use personal details to build credibility and increase panic.

Apple Pay scam on iPhone: Red flags to watch out for

– Unsolicited text messages about Apple Pay activity

– Requests to call unfamiliar phone numbers

– Extreme urgency and pressure to act immediately

– Instructions to move money, withdraw cash, or lie to bank staff

– Demands for passwords, two-factor authentication codes, or banking details

Apple has confirmed it never sends unsolicited text messages asking iPhone users to call support numbers or share sensitive information.

How to protect yourself from online scams

Security experts strongly recommend the following steps for staying safe from such scams:

– Do not click any links or call numbers from suspicious messages

– Always verify issues directly through official apps: open the Wallet or Apple Pay app on your iPhone

– Contact your bank using the official number printed on the back of your card

– Enable strong two-factor authentication and regularly monitor all accounts

– If you suspect you’ve been targeted, contact your bank immediately to freeze transactions and report the incident to authorities