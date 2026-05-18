Apple has been directed by the Delhi High Court to continue cooperating with Indian competition authorities in an ongoing investigation related to the iPhone app ecosystem. The court declined the company’s request to temporarily suspend the proceedings while it contests the country’s antitrust penalty framework.

As reported by Reuters, the court order was uploaded online on Saturday. Although the court asked Apple to assist the Competition Commission of India in the investigation, it also instructed the regulator not to deliver a final decision in the matter before July 15. The case is connected to a broader probe into Apple’s App Store operations in India. During the investigation, the regulator sought financial records from the company, information typically used while assessing possible penalties in competition-related cases.

Apple disputes India’s penalty framework

Apple has argued that the regulator should postpone further action until the courts decide on its separate challenge against India’s method of calculating antitrust fines. The company previously claimed that the competition watchdog exceeded its authority by requesting detailed financial data before the legal dispute over the penalty rules was settled.

The investigation follows findings released in 2024, in which officials concluded that Apple may have used its position in the app marketplace unfairly. Apple has rejected those conclusions and stated that its App Store policies operate within the limits of Indian law. The scrutiny in India reflects wider global concerns around Apple’s App Store business model. Authorities in several countries have examined issues related to app distribution controls, in-app payment systems, and commissions charged to developers.

India continues to grow as a key market for Apple

Apple has strengthened its presence in India over the past few years, making the country an increasingly important market for the company. Despite slower growth across the wider smartphone industry, Apple continued to see strong demand for iPhones during early 2026, with many buyers purchasing an iPhone for the first time.

Strong interest in the iPhone 17 series and growing demand from consumers in major cities helped Apple expand its reach in the premium smartphone category.

Alongside rising sales, the company has also increased manufacturing activity in India. A significant number of iPhones are now being assembled locally as Apple expands production outside China and strengthens its supply chain operations in the country.