Apple offline retail store India launch seems imminent as iPhone maker starts mass hiring with over 100 openings

Apple is all set to have its upcoming retail stores in India. The company is said to open its first physical stores in India this year and the new job postings on Apple India hint that the company has begun hiring staff for these retail outlets. The new postings on Apple India website shows that Apple is looking to hire for roles like Technical specialist, Store leader, Specialist, Senior Manager, Operations expert, Market leader, Manager and over hundred such roles for its India workforce.

The retail job openings are listed for various locations in India including Mumbai and Delhi where the company is expected to open the stores first. These are roles for both full-time and part-time employment. The company also plans to have outlets in Bengaluru and Pune. The job listings state that the candidate should be fluent in local language along with agreeing to work for flexible hours. There’s a job role of “genius” who would be responsible to provide “insightful advice and friendly, hands-on technical support to Apple customers in need.” He or she should “quickly diagnose product issues on the spot and explain situations with patience and compassion.” The company, like all other job listings, has not revealed the salary for these work roles.

Reportedly, Apple took around 20,000 sq ft space in Bandra Kurla Complex of Mumbai in 2019 to open its first retail outlet but opening got delayed due to the outbreak of pandemic and lockdown. It was expected that company would first open the store in Mumbai followed by a nearly 12,000 sq ft store in Select City Walk in New Delhi.

Apple is eyeing to ramp up its manufacturing in India amid the growing Covid-related issues in China. According to an IANS report, some of the Apple suppliers have applied for land with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800 crore in Uttar Pradesh.