Apple Music now available on Xbox, coming to Windows next year along with Apple TV

Apple Music has finally been made available on Xbox gaming consoles. All Xbox can now download the app on their Xbox consoles and stream music from Apple’s streaming service while gaming. Apple TV is already available on the Xbox. Microsoft has also confirmed that Apple TV and Apple Music will be available on Windows next year.

Apple Music is available in India at a price of Rs 99 for individuals (Rs 49 for students) and Rs 149 for family plan with free one-month trial. It can also be availed as part of Apple One bundle which includes services like Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade. Xbox users can now install the Apple Music app and start using it.



Apple and Microsoft bringing Apple Music to Xbox consoles could pose a challenge for Spotify which has been available on them for some time.



Apple is also reportedly in the process of making an app for classical music. It is expected that in the future update, the iOS 16 update will come with the app which is set to release by the end of this year.



Other than this, both Apple TV and Apple Music will be available on Windows next year, Microsoft has confirmed. A preview will be rolled out later this year.

Besides the above-mentioned services, Microsoft also launched the Surface Laptop 5, Surface 9 Pro, and Surface Studio 2+. Microsoft Designer was also announced which is a graphic designing app in Microsoft 365. With the help of artificial intelligence, it will help users to get a variety of unique images and designs.

ALSO READ | Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 2+ and all the top announcements from Microsoft’s big fall hardware event 2022