It seems that Apple is set to drop its long-standing signature black finish from the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, according to a fresh leak from a reliable Chinese source. This would mark the second consecutive year when Apple ditched a black option in the premium iPhone Pro lineup, thus catching many loyal fans by surprise – especially ones who consider the dark, sophisticated shade a staple of flagship iPhones.

The latest report, shared on Weibo by leaker Instant Digital, claims that Apple has finalised the colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro series and, once again, cancelled the black variant. The post stated, “It seems the black version of the iPhone 18 Pro has been cancelled again, which is disappointing.”

This development follows the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, which were offered only in Deep Blue, Silver (or Natural Titanium), and the vibrant Cosmic Orange — no black or Space Black equivalent. The absence of black for two generations in a row is highly unusual, given that the dark finish has been a consistent favourite for over a decade, appearing in various forms such as Space Black on the iPhone 14 Pro and Black Titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro.

No black iPhone Pro this year too!

Analysts suggest the decision is likely to come after the strong performance of bolder, more colourful options on the Pro model. The Cosmic Orange finish on the iPhone 17 Pro series proved particularly popular, and the lack of a black variant does not appear to have impacted sales negatively.

By moving away from the traditional black, Apple may be encouraging buyers to explore fresher, more expressive colours that better showcase the phone’s premium Titanium frame and refined design.

Black, however, will not disappear entirely from Apple’s 2026 lineup. It is expected to remain available on the standard iPhone 17, the more affordable iPhone 17e, and the ultra-slim iPhone Air model. Additionally, the iPhone Fold is expected to come in a shade of black as well.

iPhone 18 Pro: What else will it offer

The repeated omission of black from the iPhone Pro range has sparked mixed reactions. While some users welcome the shift to vibrant and unique colours, others feel disappointed by the loss of the classic, professional look that black provided.

The leak comes amid growing anticipation for the iPhone 18 series, expected to launch in September 2026. While the colour change is the headline here, rumours point to other design and hardware updates, including potential refinements to the Dynamic Island and powerful new chipsets. The iPhone 18 Pro may see a shrunken Dynamic Island, liberating more viewing space on the display. Additionally, a 2nm A20 Pro chip is expected to raise the performance benchmarks for this year’s smartphone lineup.