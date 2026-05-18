Apple is reportedly planning a major upgrade for Siri that could turn the voice assistant into a standalone AI chatbot app similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman the new version of Siri may arrive with iOS 27 and focus heavily on user privacy, an area Apple has consistently highlighted in its products.

The redesigned Siri is expected to offer more natural, conversation-style interactions instead of the current command-based experience. Users may be able to continue conversations with Siri just like they do with AI chatbots, making the assistant more useful for everyday tasks, writing help, and information searches.

Privacy could become the main focus

One of the biggest reported features is improved control over chat history and data storage. Users may get options to automatically delete conversations after 30 days, one year, or keep them saved indefinitely. Apple is also reportedly testing a feature that lets users decide whether Siri should remember previous chats or start fresh every time.

This approach could help Apple stand out from rival AI platforms that rely heavily on collecting user data to improve responses. Reports suggest Apple is trying to reduce dependence on real user conversations by using more synthetic data for training AI systems.

Apple already promotes privacy-focused AI features through its Apple Intelligence platform. The company says users can control when data is shared with third-party AI tools such as ChatGPT.

Siri to become conversational

The updated Siri may also support deeper AI integrations, including possible connections with Google Gemini and other AI models. Reports indicate Apple wants Siri to become more context-aware and capable of handling longer conversations across apps.

The company is reportedly preparing a standalone chatbot-style interface for Siri, moving beyond the traditional voice assistant format. This could allow users to interact with Siri through text chats in a dedicated app experience similar to ChatGPT or Gemini.

Rollout may happen with iOS 27

The upgraded Siri is expected to debut alongside iOS 27, although reports suggest some features could initially launch in beta.