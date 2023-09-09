Apple may not launch M3 MacBooks this year, know reason why

Amid the iPhone 15 series buzz and “Wonderlust” just three days away, there’s a fresh tip that most of us likely didn’t want to hear. Apple analyst and tipster Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will likely skip M3 MacBooks in 2023 and may release the lineup in 2024 instead.

This refutes with previous Bloomberg report that Apple could introduce entry-level M3 MacBooks during an October launch event. Reports suggest that Apple may likely fit M3 chips – which is likely to be more advanced tech with 3nm process – into 13” MacBook Pro, and 13” and 15” MacBook Air, as well as Mac Mini. Mark Gurman notes that all these could be available by next year.

It wouldn’t come as much of a shock if Apple chose to delay the release of its MacBooks. In the previous year, Apple didn’t introduce any new Macs at its October event, opting instead to unveil the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in January. However, Kuo’s mention of MacBooks in his post doesn’t necessarily exclude the possibility of a new iMac being launched in the fall of 2023.

Moreover, there have also been rumours spreading like fire on social media that Apple is eyeing to produce “affordable” MacBooks to compete with Chromebooks. However, Apple may likely not push its notebooks into that space, and rather compete with its iPad. This is just a speculation, and take this information with a pinch of salt.

