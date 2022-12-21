Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4; here’s why

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple may cancel or delay the mass production of iPhone SE 4 due to the consistently falling demand of its mid-to-low-end iPhones like SE 3, iPhone Mini and iPhone 14 Plus.

Kuo in a series of tweets has indicated several reasons why Apple should mull upon the production of iPhone SE 4. The full screen design of iPhone SE 4 will lead to an increase in the cost of making as well as the selling price of the phone. This may force Apple to reconsider the “the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4.”

While these could be the major reasons, Apple could also look to cut down on “unnecessary” new phone manufacturing to help itself survive through the challenges of global economic slowdown predicted in 2023.

While Apple previously expected iPhone SE demand to go strong, reports this year have shown that the demand for Apple’s latest iPhone SE 5G model is much lower than expected. Apple reportedly asked its suppliers to trim down its production.

While there could be many reasons behind Apple cutting down the production, Apple’s entry-level phones need a design revamp now sporting a modern design without the traditional Home button. Apple’s SE lineup comes with Home button because it is cheaper than putting Face ID or Notch.

iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to come with a larger screen size than the iPhone SE 2022. It could house a 6.1-inch notched LCD display. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the phone could launch in the year 2024. To keep the price under check, Apple may not add Face ID in the phone. The phone, if it launches, is expected to be powered by Apple’s latest A16 chipset which was exclusive to the Pro models this year.

