Apple may not launch HomePod Mini Gen 2 anytime soon

With Apple “silently” releasing a second-generation HomePod recently, it won’t be wrong to expect a HomePod Mini Gen 2 on the horizon. That may not be the case though. Apple may not launch the HomePod Mini Gen 2 anytime soon, according to online reports.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Cupertino is not actively working on a HomePod Mini successor adding that the focus would now be on improving the existing product through software updates.

Gurman rightly notes that the current-generation HomePod Mini already includes core features and functionality seen on the new HomePod Gen 2. This means launching an updated HomePod Mini 2 now— or anytime soon— does not make a lot of sense unless Apple is working on some additional technology we don’t know about, which seems highly unlikely from Gurman’s report.

In a recent development, it has come to light that the HomePod Mini has the same temperature and humidity sensors as the new HomePod. They’ve remained dormant since launch of the product. Apple is now turning them on through a software update. This means that the HomePod Mini – like the HomePod Gen 2— will be able to trigger smart home automations depending on your environmnent. Say for instance, switching on the fan when it gets too hot.

The HomePod Mini already supports Thread wireless protocol. This allows devices to connect to it over longer distances while also using less power relative to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

In related news, Apple has hiked HomePod Mini price in India after HomePod Gen 2 launch. The mini smart speaker, which was previously available for Rs 9,900, now sells for Rs 10,900.