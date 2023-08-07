Apple may launch Mac Mini with M3 chip in 2024; here are the details

Apple is testing several new Macs powered by the new M3 chip and these could arrive as early as October this year. So far, we’ve heard of a new MacBook Air, iMac, and MacBook Pros in making. Now a latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple could also be testing a possible M3 Mac Mini powered by the M3 chip.

Gurman in his weekly Power on newsletter reports that Apple is testing a new Mac Mini powered by its upcoming M3 chip. The computer, which is codenamed “Mac 15,12,” is said to have an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, along with 24GB of memory. Gurman believes that the new Mac Mini could launch in late 2024, but it’s possible that it could be delayed.

The M3 chip is expected to be based on TSMC’s 3nm process, which will offer significant performance and power efficiency improvements over the M2 chip. Presently, the M-series processors use TSMC’s advanced 5-nanometer technology. The transition to 3-nanometers is expected to offer a substantial enhancement in both power and efficiency.

According to a Macrumours report, TSMC is said to be already working on the development of 3nm chip design and the commencement of mass production is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Of course, nothing is official yet, so we’ll have to wait and see if Apple actually releases a new Mac Mini with an M3 chip in late 2024. But Gurman’s report suggests that it’s a possibility which means Mac users should keep an eye on.

In addition to the new Mac Mini, Gurman also reports that Apple is working on a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. These models are expected to launch in the middle of 2024. Overall, Apple is planning a major refresh of its Mac lineup in 2024. The new M3-powered Macs are expected to have significant performance improvements.

