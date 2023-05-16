Apple may have leaked its mixed reality headset operating system ahead of potential WWDC 2023 launch

Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset has been the subject of much speculation, and a recent development has added to the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated device. According to a tweet by Vox media’s Parker Ortolani, the tech giant, via its shell company, has registered a new wordmark with the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office, leading to speculation that the new OS platform will be named “xrOS.”

The registration of the wordmark follows the registration of the “xrOS” trademark earlier this year, further hinting at the possible name for Apple’s new platform.

An Apple shell company is a subsidiary company that is established for the purpose of filing patents or trademarks, related to Apple’s products or services. These shell companies are often used by Apple to register trademarks and patents for unreleased products, in order to maintain secrecy and preventing leaks ahead of official announcements.

Apple is expected to unveil its mixed reality headset aka Reality Pro on June 5 which is the first day of its annual developer conference WWDC 2023. The new wordmark registration suggests that the development of the mixed reality headset is well underway, and Apple could be closer to launching the device in public.

According to the rumour reports, Apple’s mixed reality headset will reportedly offer gaming, fitness, e-reader, and sports viewing functions. Also, it will be compatible with popular iPad apps such as FaceTime, Maps, and Messages. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts that the headset will have it major focus on fitness app but it may not be present at the time of the launch.

Gurman says that Apple instead of focussing on a single application is offering consumers an extensive range of features and capabilities in an attempt to entice them to purchase its premium priced headset. As per reports, Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will be capable of running popular iPad apps, including Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Files, Freeform, Home, Mail, Maps, and more. The device is also expected to feature a new wellness app that uses graphics, calming sounds, and voice-overs to assist in meditation.

The mixed reality headset will have a significant focus on gaming, and will reportedly support sports viewing in virtual reality and feature top gaming titles from third-party developers. Additionally, the device will function as an external monitor for connected Mac computers. Reports also have it that Apple mixed reality headset will be controllable through hand and eye movements, and will feature the company’s virtual assistant, Siri.