Apple may have accidentally confirmed the iPhone 15 Pro’s biggest feature

There’s still some time for the launch of iPhone 15 but rumours have endlessly been pouring in. One of the rumours in the past suggested that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro will ditch the physical mute switch in favour of a programmable Action button similar to the one we see in the Apple Watch Ultra. We’ve been reading about this button for a while now but no one so far has talked about the role of this button. This time it looks like Apple may have spilled the beans by accidentally revealing the key role of this Action button.

Apple released the fourth iOS 17 beta update to developers recently. The code snippets in software, first noted by macrumours, reveal that this Action button could have nine key roles to play in iPhone 15 Pro’s smooth run. These are:

Accessibility: Presumably an option to let users access various accessibility features, like Zoom or AssistiveTouch in a jiff.

Shortcuts: This could possibly help users run any shortcut they have created or downloaded the on Shortcuts app. .

Silent Mode: This may help users mute or unmute the ringer and alerts.

Camera: This could let users launch the Camera app and even click photos with a single press.

Flashlight: This may let users turn on or off the flashlight of the phone.

Focus: This option possibly will help activate or deactivate the Focus mode.

Magnifier: This could help launch the Magnifier app to use the iPhone’s camera as a magnifying glass.

Translate: This will presumably lett users launch the Translate app and initiate a conversation or text translation.

Voice Memos: This may help users record voice memos.

Other notable specs expected on iPhone 15 Pro include hybrid lens with larger aperture, an upgraded 3nm A17 Bionic chipset, Dynamic Island, USB-C Port, Titanium chassis, solid-state buttons and more.

