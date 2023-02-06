Apple may be looking to go “Ultra” with the iPhone in 2024: Here’s what to expect

The tech space is abuzz with rumours of a new and highly anticipated smartphone from Apple- iPhone Ultra. The Cupertino giant is said to be working on a pricier iPhone Ultra which could arrive in 2024 alongside the iPhone 16 lineup, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

Contrary to Gurman’s previous claims in the past that suggested iPhone Ultra could replace the Pro Max model, his latest views are that Apple could launch iPhone Ultra as a separate tier of phone with a higher cost and bumped up features. Just to add some perspective around the pricing and how much expensive the Ultra can be, the price of iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,32,990 in India.

While everything is only a rumour about the iPhone Ultra and there’s no official confirmation on it, Gurman believes that the rumoured iPhone Ultra could see some serious upgrades. From performance to better camera, the rumoured iPhone Ultra is expected to get host of upgrades.

The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a larger display so that users get a more vivid and immersive viewing experience than the previous models. Additionally, the phone is expected to boast a faster performance, thanks to a faster chipset inside, possibly the A16 Bionic chipset.

The camera system on iPhone Ultra is also said to receive a boost with Gurman suggesting “further camera improvements.” Furthermore, iPhone Ultra may finally bid adieu to charging port and features wireless charging support.

However, as with all rumours, it is important to take these claims with a grain of salt until official announcements are made. Despite this, the anticipation around iPhone Ultra will only grow from now until the phone finally hits the release.

Talking about the Ultra trend, Xiaomi and Samsung have already launched the Ultra phones with Samsung being the most recent one. The South Korean giant launched a new Galaxy S23 Ultra phone with bigger camera upgrades and larger display. The price of the phone starts at Rs 1,24,999. Xiaomi last year launched the 12S Ultra with serious upgrades at its core.