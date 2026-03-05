Apple has finally expanded its laptop lineup with the launch of the ‘budget’ MacBook Neo at a starting price of just Rs 69,900. This is the affordable and budget which the Cupertino tech giant was expected to launch for a long time now. The 13-inch laptop is aimed at students and everyday users. With this release, Apple appears to be targeting a wider audience by offering premium features at a relatively lower starting price. Despite being positioned as a budget-friendly option, the MacBook Neo does not look like offering cost cutting features.

MacBook Neo Display

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2408×1506 pixels. The screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness, making it comfortable to use indoors as well as in brighter environments. Colours will look rich and vibrant, with support for a wide colour gamut and up to a billion colours. Apple has also added an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare, which is especially useful for students and professionals working long hours.

ALSO READ iPhone 17 Pro becomes more affordable as Vijay Sales rolls out new discounts Check all deals here

MacBook Neo Processor

Powering the MacBook Neo is the A18 Pro chip, the same class of processor seen in Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The company claims this chip delivers significantly faster performance compared to older Intel-based laptops. Everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing, video streaming and even light photo or video editing should feel smooth. Despite its strong performance, the laptop maintains a fanless design, meaning it runs quietly during regular use.

MacBook Neo Camera and Audio

For video calls and online meetings, the MacBook Neo includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The camera is paired with advanced image processing to improve clarity in different lighting conditions. Dual microphones with beamforming technology will help capture clearer voice input while reducing background noise. On the audio side, the laptop features side-firing speakers with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, offering an immersive sound experience for movies and music.

MacBook Neo Battery and Connectivity

Apple claims the MacBook Neo can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, depending on usage. This makes it suitable for a full day of classes or office work without needing constant charging. In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers USB-C ports for charging and display output, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth support. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also included, catering to users who still prefer wired audio devices.

Overall, the MacBook Neo balances performance, portability and price, making it an appealing entry point into Apple’s Mac ecosystem.