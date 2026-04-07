Apple’s MacBook Neo is available at a discounted price during Croma’s Everything Apple Sale offering. Croma is offering a mouthwatering deal on the newly launched laptop from Apple, which launched at a price of Rs. 69,900 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, after combining the bank cashbacks and exchange offers, the price drops to around Rs 39,410.

What is the MacBook Neo Croma deal?

The MacBook Neo is currently retailing at a starting price of Rs 69,900. With the student and teacher offer, buyers can get it for Rs 62,910. In addition to this, Croma is offering a Rs 7,000 exchange bonus for those looking to exchange their old devices. The retailer is also offering up to Rs 12,500 as the exchange value of an old device. At this discounted price, buying the MacBook Neo is a no-brainer.

For this price it gives several Windows laptops a run for their money. Therefore, for people interested in buying the laptop, here is everything you need to know about the device.

MacBook Neo Display

The MacBook Neo has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2560×1664. It supports 500 nits of brightness and wide color (P3). It also includes True Tone support for adjusting colour temperature based on lighting conditions.

MacBook Neo Design

It comes with a slim aluminium body and weighs around 1.3 kg. The laptop has a flat-edge design with a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a notch at the top for the webcam. It includes two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

MacBook Neo Processor

The device runs on the Apple A18 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and up to a 5-core GPU. It also includes a 16-core Neural Engine. It supports up to 16GB unified memory and SSD storage options starting from 256GB and going up to 512GB.

MacBook Neo Battery

The MacBook Neo has a 52Wh battery. It supports up to 15 hours of web usage and video playback. Charging is done via USB-C, and it supports fast charging with a compatible adapter.

MacBook Neo Memory and Storage

The laptop supports 8GB or 16GB unified memory. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and higher SSD variants. The memory is integrated and cannot be upgraded later.

MacBook Neo Camera and Audio

It includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The audio setup consists of stereo speakers with support for spatial audio and a three-microphone array for voice input and calls.

MacBook Neo Connectivity

The MacBook Neo supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6. It includes two USB-C ports for charging and data transfer, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.