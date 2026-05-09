Apple’s affordable MacBook Neo is reportedly selling much faster than expected, leading Apple to increase production in a big way. Analyst Tim Culpan says the company is now planning to produce close to 10 million units, almost double its original estimate. As per reports, Apple has already asked suppliers to prepare another 5 million laptops as demand keeps growing and stock remains limited in several markets.

According to Culpan, Apple is now spending more on the components and materials used in the MacBook Neo. Because of the rising production costs, the company could eventually increase the laptop’s price in the future.

Apple is reportedly dealing with higher production costs for the MacBook Neo after rapidly exhausting its existing stock of A18 Pro chips amid strong market demand. To continue production, the company may now need a fresh supply of chips from TSMC.

Earlier, Apple was able to keep costs lower by using “binned” A18 Pro chips — processors with minor defects that could not be used in premium iPhone models but were still suitable for the MacBook Neo. However, the next batch is expected to rely on standard high-end chips, which are more expensive to manufacture.

ALSO READ Croma Everything Apple Sale vs Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026: Best deals on iPhone 17 compared

At the same time, supply pressure in the semiconductor industry is also growing. Advanced 3nm chip production capacity remains limited as AI companies continue placing heavy demand for powerful AI processors. In addition, DRAM memory prices have also been rising because of increased global demand. Due to these factors, Apple could eventually consider increasing the price of the MacBook Neo.

MacBook Neo high demand in the US and India:

Customers in the US are reportedly waiting between two and three weeks to receive new MacBook Neo orders. A similar situation is being seen in India, where Apple’s official website is currently showing delivery timelines of nearly three weeks for several variants. Such long wait times usually indicate that demand has been much higher than Apple originally anticipated.

ALSO READ Anthropic raises Claude usage limits for paid users after SpaceX compute partnership

MacBook Neo India price:

The MacBook Neo debuted at a starting price of Rs 69,900, making it the most affordable laptop Apple has launched to date. In comparison, the MacBook Air generally costs close to Rs 1 lakh before discounts, so the Neo offers a much cheaper entry point into Apple’s laptop lineup. The pricing could make the device especially appealing for students, first-time laptop users and even Windows users planning to move to the Mac ecosystem.