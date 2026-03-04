Apple has launched a new MacBook Air laptop in India. It now uses the latest M5 chip, comes with larger storage, and supports Wi-Fi 7. It still keeps the same thin, light design Air models are known for. Pre-orders have begun, and the laptop will be available in stores from March 11.

MacBook Air Processor

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M5 chip. This chip has a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, which make the laptop faster than before. It also has a built-in Neural Accelerator that helps with tasks involving artificial intelligence (AI). According to Apple, the M5 chip makes some AI tasks about 4 times faster than the older model.

MacBook Air Storage and Speed

One of the biggest changes is storage. The base model now comes with 512GB of SSD storage, which is double that of previous MacBook Airs. The SSD is also faster at reading and writing data, which means apps and files open quicker. You can choose even larger storage up to 4TB if needed.

MacBook Air Connectivity

The new MacBook Air supports Wi-Fi 7, the latest Wi-Fi standard, which can deliver faster internet speeds and stronger connections. It also has Bluetooth 6 for better wireless device pairing.

MacBook Air Display and Camera

The laptop keeps its Liquid Retina display, which offers bright and clear visuals. For video calls and online meetings, it has a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera that keeps you centered on screen when you move.

MacBook Battery and ports

Battery life is long, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge. For connections, it features two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, MagSafe charging, and a headphone jack.

MacBook price in India

In India, the new MacBook Air with the M5 chip starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 13.6-inch model. The larger 15.3-inch version starts at Rs. 1,44,900. Apple also offers EMI options with monthly payments available.

Overall, the new MacBook Air offers better performance, more storage, faster wireless speeds, and improved features while staying light and portable making it a strong choice for students, professionals, and creatives.