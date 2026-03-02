If you have been planning to get a new laptop in the premium segment, Vijay Sales has rolled out a compelling promotional offer on the Apple MacBook Air with M4 chip, bringing the popular 13.6-inch model down to an effective price point that has caught the attention of Apple enthusiasts across India.

The base configuration, equipped with the powerful Apple M4 chip, 16GB unified memory, and 256GB SSD storage, is currently listed at Rs 91,990 on Vijay Sales, reflecting an 8% discount off the MRP of Rs 99,900 (inclusive of all taxes). This represents a straight Rs 8,000 savings on the base launch pricing introduced by Apple earlier in 2025, when the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 debuted at Rs 99,900 in India.

MacBook Air deal on Vijay Sales website

The deal includes No Cost EMI options starting from Rs 14,498 per month for 6 months, making it more accessible for buyers looking to spread payments without added interest. For those looking to reduce the price further, additional banking incentives are available:

– Flat Rs 5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit/debit card with No Cost EMI

– Flat Rs 5,000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card with No Cost EMI

– Up to Rs 7,500 discount on American Express card EMI

Customers can also earn loyalty points and benefit from free delivery by March 3, 2026

MacBook Air M4 deal: Why you should consider this

Launched in March 2025, the MacBook Air M4 introduced significant upgrades including the efficient M4 chip (10-core CPU with 4 performance and 6 efficiency cores, 8-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 16-core Neural Engine), support for Apple Intelligence features via macOS Sequoia, up to 18 hours of battery life, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and the new Sky Blue finish alongside Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers 2560×1664 resolution, and the base 16GB unified memory ensures smooth multitasking and future-proofing for AI-driven workflows. The model has quickly become a favourite for students, professionals, and creators seeking premium performance in a thin, fanless design.

Vijay Sales’ current pricing positions this variant competitively against Apple’s official store and other retailers, especially when factoring in bank offers that could push the effective cost even lower.