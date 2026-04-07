If the latest MacBook Neo is not your cup of tea, Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip is now available at a discounted price of Rs 89,900 on Vijay Sales, making it one of the most tempting deals for a MacBook aspirant in the affordable space.

The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M4 in the Sky Blue colour with 16GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage has been posted with a tempting discounted price of Rs 89,900, thereby making it a great middle-ground deal for those who want something more powerful and capable than the entry-level MacBook Neo but cannot afford the eye-wateringly pricey MacBook Air M5. The M4 Air forms that ideal middle ground as long as stocks last, even though Apple has discontinued it.

MacBook Air M4 deal: How to get the most tempting price

Current price: The MacBook Air M4 is available at a price of Rs 89,900, which is already an 8% discount from the original MRP of Rs 97,900.

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No-cost EMI: The Air M4 comes with a no-cost EMI plan of Rs 14,149 per month for 6 months

Additional discount offers: You can also get a flat Rs 5,000 instant discount with ICICI, Axis, and HDFC Bank credit cards. Hence, coupled with these cards, you can lower the price to Rs 84,900, thereby making it a steal deal for those seeking ultimate value.

While the online stocks of the MacBook Air M4 might be frequently unavailable, buyers are urged to check with the Vijay Sales stores nearest to them for getting hold of MacBook Air M4 stocks.

Why choose M4 MacBook Air over MacBook Neo

The M4 chip brings significant performance upgrades over the M3 and M2 series, let alone the A18 Pro chip on the MacBook Neo from the iPhone 16 Pro. This makes the laptop highly efficient for multitasking, video editing, software development, and AI-related tasks while maintaining excellent battery life and a completely silent, fanless design.

Weighing just around 1.24 kg, the MacBook Air M4 is portable yet powerful enough for both students and professionals. The 16GB RAM configuration ensures smooth performance even with multiple applications are running simultaneously and provides better future-proofing. You also get a great webcam, the MagSafe port, and a backlit keyboard.