Apple on Tuesday silently introduced its new generation of MacBook laptops. The updated lineup includes the new MacBook Air and refreshed MacBook Pro models. With this update, the company is focusing mainly on better performance, improved efficiency and stronger battery life rather than major design changes.

The new laptops look similar to the previous models, but the significant upgrades is in the chipsets.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Processor:

The biggest upgrade comes in the form of Apple’s new M5 series chips. The MacBook Air now runs on the new M5 chip, while the MacBook Pro models get more powerful versions the M5 Pro and M5 Max.

These new processors are designed to handle everyday tasks faster and more smoothly. Whether it’s browsing, editing photos, coding, or running heavy software, users can expect better speed and improved energy efficiency. Apple continues to rely on its own silicon instead of third-party processors, which helps it control performance and battery life more effectively.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Display:

There are no major changes to the display this time. The MacBook Air continues to feature a bright and sharp Liquid Retina display that delivers clear text and vibrant colours. It remains a good option for watching videos, editing photos and regular office work.

The MacBook Pro models continue to offer high-quality displays meant for professionals who need accurate colours and high brightness levels. While the screen technology isn’t new, it still performs well and remains one of the strong points of the lineup.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Camera

Apple has improved the webcam experience in its recent laptops, and that continues here. The new models come with a 12MP camera that supports Center Stage. This feature keeps you in the frame during video calls by automatically adjusting the view when you move.

With remote work and online meetings becoming common, this makes the laptops more practical for daily use. The microphones and speakers have also been tuned for clearer calls.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Battery

Battery life remains one of the biggest strengths of the new MacBooks. Thanks to the efficient M5 chips, the MacBook Air can easily last through a full day of work on a single charge. The MacBook Pro models also offer long battery backup, especially useful for professionals working on demanding tasks.

Overall, this update focuses on better performance and reliability rather than flashy changes a steady upgrade for everyday users and professionals alike.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Price

Apple has launched the new MacBook Air with the M5 chip at a starting price of $1,099, which is roughly Rs. 1,19,900. The more powerful MacBook Pro models begin at around $2,199, approximately Rs. 1,82,000. The Pro versions come with advanced M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, aimed at users who need higher performance for professional work.