Apple launches 14-, 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, Max chips; Mac Mini refresh tags along: Full India prices, other details

Apple has launched the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in India. They boast of updated Apple silicon, i.e., M2 Pro and M2 Max replacing the M1 Pro and M1 Max-based MacBook Pros from 2021. The new system-on-chips naturally bring faster performance and improved battery life to these laptops over the outgoing models. The industrial design and other key specs (including the mini-LED display) remain the same though. Apple is also updating the Mac Mini alongside with the 2023 model packing more powerful hardware, aka the M2 and M2 Pro, and relatively affordable pricing.

The M2 Mac Mini starts at Rs 59,900 (Rs 49,900 for education). The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 1,99,900 (Rs 1,84,900 for education). The M2 Pro-based 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 2,49,900 (Rs 2,29,900 for education). The new 14-, 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini are available to order now. They will be available to ship/buy starting from January 24.

M2 Pro, M2 Max quick look

M2 Pro and M2 Max, as you can probably tell from their naming, are successors to the M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon. The M2 Pro, specifically, has a 12-core CPU (also available with 10-cores) for up to 20 percent faster performance over M1 Pro, Apple says. This is mated to a 19-core GPU (for up to 30 percent better graphics) and up to 32GB of unified memory (and 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth). A MacBook Pro based on M2 Pro can, as a result, process images in Adobe Photoshop “up to 80 percent faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 40 percent faster than the previous generation.”

The M2 Max is even more impressive. It has the same CPU but packs a more powerful 38-core GPU for up to 30 percent faster graphics over the M1 Pro. It can support up to 96GB of unified memory (and 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth). Apple also claims to offer up to 22 hours of battery life-“the longest battery life ever in a Mac”- on an M2 Max-based MacBook Pro.

Elsewhere, the new MacBook Pros bring Wi-Fi 6E and what Apple is calling “more advanced HDMI” capable of supporting 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. Presumably this is HDMI 2.1.

MacBook Pro, Mac Mini full India prices

Mac Mini with M2 (8-core CPU/10-core GPU/2 Thunderbolt 4 ports)

The M2 Mac Mini price in India starts at Rs 59,900. This is for a version with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Mac Mini with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of SSD (and 10 Gigabit Ethernet)— the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 1,89,900.

Mac Mini with M2 Pro (10‑core CPU/16-core GPU/4 Thunderbolt 4 ports)

The M2 Pro Mac Mini (10‑core CPU/16-core GPU) price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900. This is for a version with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Pro Mac Mini (10‑core CPU/16-core GPU) with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD (and 10 Gigabit Ethernet)— the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 4,19,900.

Mac Mini with M2 Pro (12‑core CPU/19-core GPU/4 Thunderbolt 4 ports)

The M2 Pro Mac Mini (12‑core CPU/19-core GPU) price in India starts at Rs 1,59,900. This is for a version with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Pro Mac Mini (12‑core CPU/19-core GPU) with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD (and 10 Gigabit Ethernet)— the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 4,49,900.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro (10‑core CPU/16-core GPU)

The M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU/16-core GPU) price in India starts at Rs 1,99,900. This is for a version with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU/16-core GPU) with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD (and 96W USB-C Power Adapter)— the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 4,81,600.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro (12‑core CPU/19-core GPU)

The M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/19-core GPU) price in India starts at Rs 2,29,900. This is for a version with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/19-core GPU) with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD — the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 5,09,900.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max (12‑core CPU/30-core GPU)

The M2 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/30-core GPU) price in India starts at Rs 2,89,900. This is for a version with 32GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/30-core GPU) with up to 64GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD — the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 5,69,900.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max (12‑core CPU/38-core GPU)

The M2 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/38-core GPU) price in India starts at Rs 3,09,900. This is for a version with 32GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/38-core GPU) with up to 96GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD — the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 6,29,900.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro (12‑core CPU/19-core GPU)

The M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/19-core GPU) price in India starts at Rs 2,49,900. This is for a version with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/19-core GPU) with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD — the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 5,29,900.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max (12‑core CPU/30-core GPU)

The M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/30-core GPU) price in India starts at Rs 3,09,900. This is for a version with 32GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/30-core GPU) with up to 64GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD — the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 5,89,900.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max (12‑core CPU/38-core GPU)

The M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/38-core GPU) price in India starts at Rs 3,29,900. This is for a version with 32GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. You can get the M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU/38-core GPU) with up to 96GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD — the top-shelf model can go up to Rs 6,49,900.