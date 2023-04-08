Apple issues fresh user guidelines for accidental crash detection calls after multiple false alarm cases

Apple introduced a crash detection feature in the iPhone 14 models. This feature is designed to contact emergency services automatically whenever a collision is detected by iPhone. This Apple feature is available on all iPhone 14 devices and Apple Watch models. This feature uses sensors like the accelerometer and the gyroscope to detect a severe car crash. It automatically calls if the user is not able to respond to an alert within 20 seconds.

The feature faced a lot of complaints too as it was triggered at amusement parks and at other non-emergency places. To reduce such false calls, Apple has released guidelines in its latest iOS 16 update. The company says “If the call has been made, but you don’t need emergency services, don’t hang up. Wait until a responder answers, then explain that you don’t need help.” The company has also asked the users to explain to the emergency responder that help is not required in the case of an accidental crash detection call.

Apple has also removed a sentence that read “If you don’t need to contact emergency services, tap Cancel and confirm that you don’t need emergency services.” from the support document.

According to several reports, some users are unhappy with the false emergency detection calls and with the number of accidental calls they have received. The feature also gets activated when a user wears heavy clothes as the users are not being able to notice that an emergency call has been made from their iPhone or Apple Watch.