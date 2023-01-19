Apple is selling M2 MacBook Air, iPhone 14 series, other products with up to Rs 10,000 discount: Full details 

Apple will sell the M2 powered MacBook Air with a hefty Rs 10,000 “instant saving”, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced today. The offer will be available for grabs on its official online store. The announcement is coming only days after the company launched the all-new MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch and updated Mac Mini models globally, India included.

The M2 based MacBook Air was launched in 2022. MacBook Air with M2 price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 (Rs 1,09,900 for education). This is for an M2-based version with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, and 256GB SSD storage. The top-of-the-line model with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24GB unified memory, and 2TB SSD storage will set buyers back by Rs 2,49,900.

MacBook Air M2 Rs 10,000 discount | How and where to get the deal: Apple is offering an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on purchase of the M2 MacBook Air using HDFC Bank credit cards and HDFC Bank credit card EMI. The offer is available on Apple’s online store.

iPhone 14 series available with up to Rs 12,000 instant saving: Apple is similarly offering a hefty cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14 series which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while iPhone 14 Pro Max has a starting price of Rs 1,39,900. Apple is offering a Rs 7,000 cashback for purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI. On top of that, it is also giving Rs 5,000 cashback on exchange of select iPhone models.

Offers on iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods: The latest 10th Gen iPad is selling with Rs 3,000 cashback, iPad Air with Rs 4,000 cashback, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Rs 5,000 cashback on Apple’s online store. Like the M2 MacBook Air, the company is also offering a Rs 10,000 cashback on the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are selling with Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 cashback, respectively. Lastly, even the AirPods Pro Gen 2 wireless earbuds are selling with Rs 2,000 cashback.