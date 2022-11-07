Apple is planning to change the way you talk to Siri, says report

Apple is reportedly working on simplifying Siri’s cue from “Hey Siri” to “Siri”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Gurman in his report has mentioned that the company has reportedly spent the past couple of months working on this change. He has also mentioned that this change will “require a lot of AI training and underlying engineering work.”



For all Android users, the phrase “Hey Siri” is used in making Apple’s voice assistant Siri respond to users’ requests to open applications by listening to voice commands. It can also be used to take notes, dictate instructions, ask Apple-related questions and much more.



In terms of when this new change rollout, Mark Gurman in his report mentions, that if all goes by plan, the company might release it by next year or the year after. Apparently, the company has been changing the ‘wake word’ with employees and collecting the required data.



The complexity involved in this process is that this phrase is used by people all over the world in several accents and dialects.

The report further mentions that the voice assistant might get integrated into third-party apps and services which will help take the right course of action.



By changing the wake word, things will speed up and users will be able to make back-to-back requests



It was reported that Siri was not working properly on iOS 16 and that people were facing voice feedback issues.



This will not be the first time the company has made these changes, in 2018, Microsoft Corp made a similar change. It changed its wake word from “Hey Cortana” to “Cortana” for its smart speakers.



Lastly, Mark Gurman in his report also mentioned that Apple will reportedly partner with Major League Soccer to push into advertising.

