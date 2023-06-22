Apple is giving free AirPods with Mac, Apple Pencil with iPad, and special discount to “these” buyers: Details

After a good hiatus from studying and relaxing through the summer days, the time is approaching to go back to school. So, with this, Apple is announcing its “Back to University” offer for college and university students as well as teachers. In a fast-paced world, gadgets become an essential piece while going to college. With Apple’s offer, students and teachers can save a lot. These offers are available at both the Apple stores (Apple BKC and Apple Saket) as well as the Apple Store online. The offer is valid from June 22 to October 2.

The offer gives students and teachers a chance to save up on Mac and iPad which are available at education pricing. Further, one can avail AirPods with Mac and Apple Pencil with iPad, along with 20% off on AppleCare+. Students and teachers can also get their hands on three months of free access to Apple Music and Apple TV+. After three months, they will be required to pay, but at a special student rate of Rs. 59 per month only.

The offers are applicable on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac 24 + AirPods (3rd Gen), Mac mini + AirPods (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 11″ and 12.9″; iPad Air 5th Gen + Apple Pencil (2nd Gen). These offers can be enjoyed by current and newly accepted university students, teachers, and staff at all levels. All one needs to do is get themselves verified with UNiDAYS to enjoy the offers.

Apple Retail Stores

Apple recommends making a purchase at Apple Retail. This is because it stands to be different. One can opt to customise their Mac in terms of memory, storage, graphics, and colour. Along with this, one can choose to personalise their iPads, AirPods, and even the Pencil. What’s more, the students can get some essential apps on their Mac and iPad. This includes Pro Create, Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Microsoft Office. Further, one can enjoy credit with Apple Trade in exchange for their devices at Apple Retail Stores.

Apple Authorised and Premium Resellers

The offer for Apple’s Authorised Resellers and Premium Resellers is valid from June 18 to September 30. Along with saving on Macs and iPads, students and teachers can take advantage of ongoing loan and cashback offers from consumer banks, as well as discounts of up to 8%. One can combine this 8% offer with any other ongoing offer that is available at Apple Authorised Resellers and Apple Premium Resellers. Most importantly, to enjoy these offers, the students and the teachers have to be present and submit their valid ID along with some identification proof.

Prices

Apple is offering a discount on a range of its products. This includes-