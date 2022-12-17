Apple is building a benchmark tool to test real-world performance of web browsers with Google, Mozilla: Details

In a partnership with Google and Mozilla, Apple has developed Speedometer 3. It is a benchmark for browser performance testing. The primary goal, as the company mentions, is to make the real-world Web reflect as much as possible. Also, adapting to the present Web it should evolve over time and be made accessible to the browser engineers and the public.

Apple’s WebKit team made an announcement via Twitter which said, “We’re excited to work with @googlechrome and @firefox on the next Speedometer benchmark, which measures real-world browser performance on the Web. Working together will help us further improve the benchmark and improve browser performance for our users.”

The company mentioned that score on the benchmark is improved in a browser when benefit is received by actual users and to achieve this, end-to-end user journeys should be tested in place of testing tight loops of specific features.

It is a benchmark for web browsers as Web application responsiveness is measured by timing simulated user interaction on diverse workloads. The latest stable release is Speedometer 2.1, 1.0 was released in 2014 and had the major 2.0 update in 2018.

Earlier this year Chrome mentioned Speedometer being “most reflective to the real world”.

Mozilla said that “it is time to update it to test real users’ journey from online life today.” Collaborations across site authors, browser builders and standards groups and framework builders require understanding of what really matters. The Web has changed a great deal since the release.

The page of WebKit’s Github read, “Speedometer 3 is in active development and is unstable. You can follow along with development in this repository, but see Speedometer 2.1 for the latest stable version.” Speedometer 3 is actively developed as of now and more information is expected to come in the near future.

