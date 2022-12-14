Apple iPhones get 5G support in India with iOS 16.2 update: Eligible iPhones and how to get started with Airtel, Jio 5G

Apple has started to roll out the new iOS 16.2 update for iPhone (and iPadOS 16.2 for iPad) globally starting today. iOS 16.2 brings a slew of upgrades from an all-new Freeform app to end-to-end iCloud encryption aka Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, seemingly improved always-on settings (an iPhone 14 Pro exclusive), and more. There’s something special for iPhone users in India as well: the much-awaited support for 5G.

iPhones finally support 5G in India

To be clear, all iPhones from iPhone 12 and above, are technically 5G-ready out-of-the-box but Apple needed to push out necessary update—specific to iPhones sold in India— so that these iPhones can connect and work with networks being offered by telcos like Airtel and Reliance Jio in the country. The update could only be rolled out after thorough testing which is what Apple has been doing for the last few months.

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” Apple had told FE in October, adding that “5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December.”

Also Read | 5G in India: Know when Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Oppo and others will enable 5G in devices for users

As of today, December 14, all 5G-enabled iPhones in India can officially connect and work with Airtel and Jio 5G. In the case of the latter, you’d of course need an invite from the telco to start using the so-called Jio true 5G. Airtel’s 5G is relatively easier to get if you’re situated in one of the cities where its services have been rolled out. Others like Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL are yet to launch their competing services.

How to get started with 5G on iPhone

In order to get started, you’ll need to first download and install the new iOS 16.2 update on your iPhone. You can check for the update’s availability by heading over to your iPhone’s general settings. The fresh update weighs in at about 1.29GB (it should be smaller in case you’re an existing beta tester). Once the update has been installed, be sure to go into Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Voice & Data > select 5G auto/on and you’ll be good to go. We can confirm that this works with our Airtel SIM in Delhi.

5G in India: Full list of 5G-ready iPhones

Last but not the least, here’s a quick rundown of all the iPhones that support 5G:

—iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

—iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

—iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

—iPhone SE 3 (2022)

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on: A bitter pill for Android brands to swallow?

